Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 77,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,965,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Primerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 53,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,560,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,140.28. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $275.16 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $307.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $308.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.14.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

