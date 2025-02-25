Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 196 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $19,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in RLI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.2% in the third quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in RLI by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RLI by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $91.14.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,622 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,205.05. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Duclos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,087.50. This trade represents a 38.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

