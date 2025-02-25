Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,162 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $18,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Price Performance
NYSE MHO opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.65. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $176.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
M/I Homes Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
