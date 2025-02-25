Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,162 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $18,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Price Performance

NYSE MHO opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.65. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $176.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MHO

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.