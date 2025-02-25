Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,993 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $20,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Jabil by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.83.

NYSE JBL opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.59.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 3.07%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

