Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,001 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $18,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 148.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in GMS by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GMS by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

GMS Stock Performance

GMS stock opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.66.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.