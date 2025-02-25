Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 207,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in HubSpot by 191.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 17.5% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,988,000 after purchasing an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total transaction of $6,202,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $374,819,745.70. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,112 shares of company stock valued at $35,878,612. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $723.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8,037.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $739.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.73. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

