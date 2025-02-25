Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,878 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $17,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 238.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Dennis W. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDU stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.