Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,851.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 36.4% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:OGN opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.