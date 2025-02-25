Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 14.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,722 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,980,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,000,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,046,000 after buying an additional 490,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after acquiring an additional 420,399 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $52.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROL. Barclays initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

