Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.98 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $17,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.23. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $113.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

