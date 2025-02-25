Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.36 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $18,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,686 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.1 %

ZION opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

