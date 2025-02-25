Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.42 Million Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 532,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KD. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 62.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after buying an additional 1,254,208 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 102,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 656,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 165,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 76,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

KD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

In related news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This trade represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

