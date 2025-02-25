Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.45 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $19,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth $81,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.8 %

FBIN stock opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.