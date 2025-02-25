Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,981 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $19,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of California Resources by 57.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in California Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 44.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 85.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of California Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CRC opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at California Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. This trade represents a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on California Resources

California Resources Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.