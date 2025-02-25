Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,247 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $17,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $123.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day moving average is $123.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $146.60.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 8,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $1,161,002.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 867,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,723,422.93. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Mcknight sold 8,185 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total value of $1,140,497.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,404.68. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,533 shares of company stock worth $6,619,683 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DORM shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.