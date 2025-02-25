Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,078 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $18,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 642.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.75 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.82 and its 200-day moving average is $136.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Free Report

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

