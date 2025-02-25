Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 109,019 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,019 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Jamf by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 57.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 45.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 130.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $473,058.27. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JAMF

About Jamf

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.