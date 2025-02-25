Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,867 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,591 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $18,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $423,066,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,140,257 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $205,743,000 after buying an additional 138,380 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $151,401,000 after buying an additional 88,732 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $87,188,000 after buying an additional 74,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,083,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,840.22. The trade was a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 12.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

