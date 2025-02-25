Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

