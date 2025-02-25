Principal Securities Inc. Has $158,000 Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 201.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 188.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

