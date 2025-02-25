Principal Securities Inc. Has $210,000 Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,165,413.52. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,318. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.