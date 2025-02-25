PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PTC were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 672,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PTC Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of PTC stock opened at $162.58 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.53 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.35.
Insider Transactions at PTC
In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,091.56. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
