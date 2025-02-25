PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PTC were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 672,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $162.58 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.53 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.35.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,091.56. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

