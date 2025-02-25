Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 156.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3,714.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 114.2% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,302,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Public Storage by 31.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 154,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,285 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at $751,728.36. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $302.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.31 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.02). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.85.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

