Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,369,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,818,000 after buying an additional 548,678 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 148.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 820,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 156.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 754,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,486,000 after purchasing an additional 459,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 443.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 535,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 436,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $12,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

QFIN stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

