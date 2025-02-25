Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $2.04. Recon Technology shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 5,636 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Recon Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Recon Technology
Recon Technology Trading Down 3.3 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Recon Technology Company Profile
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Recon Technology
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.