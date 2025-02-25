RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.95 and traded as low as $4.72. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 8,752 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

