Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7,209.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 43.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 36.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $76.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

