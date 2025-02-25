Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 669 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in YETI were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of YETI by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in YETI by 209.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in YETI by 13.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

YETI opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

