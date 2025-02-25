Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 953,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 325,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

