Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,290 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Valaris were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAL. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Valaris by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 670,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,412,000 after buying an additional 113,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Valaris by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,365,000 after purchasing an additional 112,216 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valaris during the third quarter worth $3,940,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,736,000 after purchasing an additional 66,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,285,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

VAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valaris from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE:VAL opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

