Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 411.10 ($5.19) and traded as low as GBX 226 ($2.85). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.90), with a volume of 2,076,337 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital raised shares of Ricardo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ricardo

Ricardo Stock Down 0.9 %

About Ricardo

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36. The stock has a market cap of £140.45 million, a P/E ratio of 200.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 344.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 411.10.

(Get Free Report)

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.