Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,679 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,453 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,827.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,484 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $236,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,107.22. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,525. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.78 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.