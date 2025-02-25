Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVDA opened at $130.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average is $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 897.5% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.