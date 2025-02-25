Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $126.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE RHP opened at $98.37 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.03.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.78%.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after buying an additional 931,283 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $74,811,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $65,142,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 483.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 609,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,391,000 after purchasing an additional 505,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 454,922 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

