Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 10,999 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ICSH stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.