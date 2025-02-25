Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 350.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,025,000. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 81,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 75,597 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,314,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 58,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,723,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

