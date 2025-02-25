Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 695.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 158.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 121,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 74,240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

