Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 2,276 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYZ. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,907.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,170,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after buying an additional 1,112,371 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,947,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,269,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 283,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,976,000.

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $562.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

