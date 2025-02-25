Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after buying an additional 18,567,654 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,804,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,729,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,563,000 after purchasing an additional 183,419 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,155,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,345,000 after purchasing an additional 509,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

