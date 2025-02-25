Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,657.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.89 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

