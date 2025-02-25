Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 16,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $344.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.01 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.83.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

