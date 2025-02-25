Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 5.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SEE

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.