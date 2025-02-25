Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Baird R W cut shares of argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on argenx from $585.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.39.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $626.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of -711.51 and a beta of 0.58. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $349.86 and a 12 month high of $678.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $642.93 and a 200-day moving average of $588.61.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

