Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,045,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

