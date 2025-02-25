Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,227,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 50,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. CIBC decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

NYSE:WCN opened at $187.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $194.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 52.72%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

