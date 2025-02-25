Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 2,902 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE:KOF opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $102.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

