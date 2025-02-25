Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 8,632 Shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINK. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 649,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 222,391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,180,000.

NYSEARCA:PINK opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.09 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.79.

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

