Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

