Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $455.64 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.12.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.41.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

