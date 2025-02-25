Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 24,329 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,329 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the third quarter worth $4,308,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 688.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 224,395 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Interface in the third quarter valued at about $4,206,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Interface by 176.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 101,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 54.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 192,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 67,539 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, VP David B. Foshee sold 15,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $398,647.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,995.46. This trade represents a 6.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,725.66. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,175 shares of company stock worth $1,471,087 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

